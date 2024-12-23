Reolink updates
This update includes following new features:1. Smart event detection (available for 840A, more supported models on the way);2. Press doorbell to enable phone call when phone screen is off (iOS);3. Crying sound detection;4. Privacy mode;5. Battery mode management for battery doorbell;We look forward to your feedback!
@reolink-oskar Hopefully one day will get the proper calling feature on the Android client. We wish to see more features implemented. As for privacy mode one can check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/37046076925209-Introduction-to-Reolink-Privacy-Mode/@Oskar I cannot find the power option for the battery doorbell. On which fw this feature is available pls?
