As the year draws to a close, we at Reolink want to take a moment to thank all of you for trusting us to protect what matters most—your homes, your loved ones, and your peace of mind. ️The holidays are a time for joy, family, and creating memories. Whether it’s catching Santa (or the neighbor’s cat) sneaking onto your porch, or simply knowing your home is secure while you’re out celebrating, we’re honored to be part of your story.From everyone here at Reolink, we wish you a holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and safety. Here’s to a new year of innovation, connection, and protecting what you hold dear. Tell Us! What’s the most surprising or heartwarming thing your security camera has captured this year? We’d love to hear your stories in the comments.Stay safe, stay merry, and thank you for being part of the Reolink family!
@reolink-oskar Thanks Reolink Team for the products you have released during 2024 and for making our properties more safer than before at a moderate pricing. Appreciate that we provide constructive criticism with the objective to make you better every year. Hear your esteem customers what they have to say and what they suggest. Hoping that 2025 will be more successful and that the firmware and clients will be more stable. In addition we recommend you to perform more intensive testing and assign more resources to software development. It is also important to have synchronicity across all development teams.
