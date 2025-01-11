Reolink updates
Here's a great idea.Instead of having to google what changed in the newest version,Put a link on the download page with the download to the release notes and change log. This is very simple.Also, please make all previous versions (within reason last 30+) available.Your software has so many bugs so im kinda tired keeping your archive of versions on my pc.
@user_787243098198190_787243098198190 firmware updates do have a change log, but yes pc client does not. send your request through to support. More that do that, more likely it will be implemented.At this point, each new client I email support asking for the change log and re-request for them to update the website.
@user_787243098198190_787243098198190 Long time no chat. Have your issues been sorted out?I have been telling them this for years. Rather than having to look for each camera in the download center I just look at the release on https : // github . com / AT0myks / reolink-fw-archive/releases . I can't put a simple link on this website.
