Rln12w nvr shows a WiFi repeater option where can you purchase I see nothing on Reolink website. Please see attached pic from nvr screen.
@user_672936957612150_672936957612150 From the description appearing on the screen this is not a repeater but rather an access point. It states to connect it to the ethernet port of the NVR. I do not think Reolink will make any access points or repeaters as it will never match those available on the market. This simple tells you how to extend the WIFI signal using any access point. It shall use same credentials as the host.Eh he....you posted it on Reddit too...and Facebook didn't see it.
I am not aware of a Reolink branded extender although I also call my kids by the wrong names sometimes. I am wondering if the firmware is simply future proofed for an extender that is in development.
(I do not have an NVR..... ) Internet search turned up a Reolink document that mentioned WiFi Repeater, but reading further there were comments about "follow the WiFi Repeater manufacturer directions to..." i.e. that specific document was not talking about a Reolink branded WiFi Repeater.(would attach a link to the document, but we're not allowed to include links in this Forum package.. sigh)
