So there is a lot of buzz around a new PoE camera, and here’s a sneak peek of it (alongside with a WiFi version) that are on display at Reolink CES 2025 on a low profile. More details will be announced in the near future, stay tuned!
@reolink-oskar Yeah, a poe Argus 4 Pro. A remark on the mounting. The mounting is similar to RLC-511WA, RLC-811WA, etc and it can easily be pushed downwards. Not tight at all. It has to be locked.
