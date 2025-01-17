Reolink updates
We’re excited to announce the release of Reolink App v4.52! This update brings important bug fixes and several optimizations aimed at improving your overall user experience. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new:1. Reolink Home Hub Improvements
2. Reolink Doorbell Camera Enhancements
3. Smart Home Feature Redesign
Important Note: The update is rolling out gradually, so the release time may vary depending on your region. It may take a little while to appear in your app store.For more information, please refer to the official website: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/29389287899545-Reolink-App-Latest-Version-Released/
@reolink-oskar Can you tell us on which fw the quick replies mentioned above have been implemented?
