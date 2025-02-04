Reolink updates
Are they the perfect solution for monitoring remote locations, or maybe for securing areas where running wires just isn’t feasible?Whether it’s for home security, outdoor monitoring, or business needs, we’re curious about the situations where you find a 4G battery-powered camera most effective. And, of course, if you’ve got suggestions on how to make them even better, we’d love to hear those too!Drop your thoughts below!
@reolink-oskar There are various scenarios to consider when no WIFI is available.
@reolink-oskar off-grid users take their gear seriously. If you really want to make a statement, offer a complete ecosystem. As @joseph_1979 stated, for multiple cameras, offer a Reolink branded 4G Wi-Fi router (we use these in motorhomes) paired with multiple solar-powered Wi-Fi cams. For single camera deployments, 4G solar-powered cameras which you already have. Now to top it all off, offer a line of Reolink branded all-weather high-capacity external battery packs (different capacities for various need) with large solar panels. By offering these things directly, you create your own sustainable branded off-grid ecosystem. Penty of Chinese-based companies already offer these solutions that Reolink could partner with.
