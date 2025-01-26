Reolink updates
Hello,I have a few wired PTZ TrackMix POE cameras + POE Doorbell.On the UI of the Reolink mobile app, there are always two images displayed near each other (widescreen and telephoto view I assume). I personally do not use the second image (zoomed in) at all and I think its actually kind of distracting, especially when a single image option is selected on the UI. I think a larger main image should be displayed instead of two glued images when that single image option is selected.Thanks in advance.
@flashmagnum forward any suggestions to support @ reolink.comMore people requesting the same features, more likely they will implement.
