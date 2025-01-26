Reolink updates
Reposting here for anyone who wants a previous Windows client version and ill update as more versions are released.For anyone concerned, these links are direct downloads from Reolink's official download server.Heres the latest Windows Client.https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.17.6_0.exeFor those needing older PC versions, Ill try post a few download links here so anyone can refer back:V8.17.6 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.17.6_0.exeV8.17.5 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.17.5_0.exeV8.16.8 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.16.8_0.exeV8.15.7 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.15.7.exeV8.14.2 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.14.2.exeV8.11.0 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.11.0.exehttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/?_gl=1*1y5h58x*_ga*MTQ2Nzk5NTUyNS4xNzIwOTg3NTI3*_ga_KMVBVF6ES5*MTcyNTk5NzU5My42My4xLjE3MjU5OTg0OTQuMC4wLjA.
@big_ted Nobody is asking anymore for the Windows version. More customers are using the Android/IoS and 3rd party applications like HA, BI, etc. Even Reolink are not updating their Win and Mac clients.
