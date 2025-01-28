Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The 'stretch view' works just fine for on my Reolink Duo Floodlight POE device, along with all my other 1200V4 and Lumus Pro cameras, when using the internal configuration program of my RLK8 NVR. However, when I'm using the Windows app (latest version, 8.17.6) the Reolink Duo Floodlight POE is the only one that won't 'stretch'. All the other cameras 'live stretch views' work great. When I toggle the 'Stretch View' slider off & on you can literally see all of the rest of the images change except for the one on the Reolink Duo Floodlight POE, which stays in the unstretched mode (with space on the top & bottom of the image). I have done 2 manual (hardware) resets of the camera and that has not helped. It is updated to the latest firmware release, as are all of the cameras and the NVR. Any guesses as to why it's the only one that won't 'stretch' in the Windows app, yet will in the native, built-in config program of the NVR? Oh, and it works just fine in the Apple iPhone app, as well; only in the Windows app will it not function correctly. What gives, I wonder?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!