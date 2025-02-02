Reolink updates
Does reolink generate a log file to troubleshoot ftp issues?
@user_827561404055684_827561404055684 No. But you can either get this log from the ftp server or run Wireshark at the egress of the router and filter on ftp. What is the issue?
Doubt very much that (a) there is a log file, and (b) that customers would have any method of accessing it. Contact Reolink support directly (email).I usually troubleshoot FTP issues from the Server log. (I use FileZilla FTP server which has an option for how much detail to put into the log file. Set it to 'debug' level 5.)
