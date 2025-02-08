Reolink updates
I have two RLC-823S1W camera's, both are Wifi. These are on construction site there router is not super close. One camera is attached to the local router and connects up fine all the time. I have a wifi repeater in the same outlet as camera 1. Camera 2 is in room next door and uses the repeater wifi. When I get on camera two it shows two bars on the signal strength from repeater. When I'm on the extended wifi network on my phone and onsite everything works just fine. When onsite and then I turn off wifi (on my phone) and then my phone would use cell service to get to the internet and be routed through local router and then repeater it will work right after I set it up with lots of reconnects and when I get home and attempt the same thing, never connects.. maybe once in a blue moon will it connect up again.Ideas on what can cause this ? nothing else is on this network, so its not bandwidth... any settings on the repeater that might decide to block it ? I just cant make the router to repeater work consistently but the camera that is direct to their wifi works fine. Before you ask the second camera cant even see the orig router, so definitely needs the repeater.the repeater isTP-Link AX3000(RE715X)ideas ?
@kevinkss just for clarity, repeaters are only as good as their connection to the previous hop. Looks like the 715 does not support wired backhaul so I am assuming its connection to your router is wireless as well. What make/model is your router? Is it a TP-LINK also? Are you setting up as a wireless mesh? Make sure you have the 2.4/5/6 GHz bands names differently then on the camera, see if your firmware has the option to specify 2.4GHz as it will have better wall penetration than the higher bands. I understand that it is the next room, but wall materials and other environmental factors will affect performance. If your camera does not, you may need to factory reset and see if you can specify the 2.4GHz network during setup.
@kevinkss I think the issue is the upload speed of your router. Can you install ookla from playstore on your smartphone and check it out? Switch to WIFi and check upload speed. Now switch to mobile data and check download speed. From the camera side, it is the upload speed which is important. The upload (from router to your ISP) should be at least 20 Mbps. Are you able to pass a cat5/6 cable from the router to the repeater? If yes then configure the Re715 as access point rather than repeater. In this case the data between router and RE715 is over ethernet.
