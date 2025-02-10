Reolink updates
I have a RLN16-410 NVR and so far I have not been doing any push notifications or anything like that. I've just been using it view the cameras and record. But I wanted to play around with push notifications but I have no idea how they work.I have the android app loaded on an old tablet that has no phone number and no cellular service capability; it is wi-fi only. Can that work or does a push notification require a cellular phone that has a phone number active? I just don't understand how the push works.
@reocam_448003255267488 Push Message Notification works on both WIFI and Cellular. 1 When you run the Reolink client for the first time, it will register to the push message service provided by Google FCM (Android) or Apple APNS (IoS).2 The push service FCM/APNS generates a unique token to identify the device+application and returns this token to the application. Note that the google/apple services running on the smartphone will update the FCM/APNS with the source Public IP of the smartphone. 3 When you enable push notification on a camera, the application transmits the token together with the UID of the camera to the token maintainer hosted by Amazon.4 The token maintainer checks if the UID is already available. If not a record is created with UID as the index and token added as a field in the record. If the record exists, the new token is added.5 When the camera detects an object and the push notification is enabled, a message containing the UID is forwarded to pushx.reolink.com ( will hit the server mentioned above -- you can check its IPs with nslookup -q pushx.reolink.com). The application workflow requires a push notification to warn all registered devices/apps.6 The push provider (Reolink message handler running on AWS) reads the database using the UID as the pointer to the registered tokens. Note that a camera can be enabled from a number of smartphones, each of which has its own token.7 The push provider (Reolink message handler running on AWS) sends push notification requests to the push service (FCM or APNS) for each token.8 The push service (FCM or APNS) broadcasts the notification messages to all registered devices using the source Public IP. So if the IP is assigned to a mobile operator then the push message is sent over the mobile packet data i.e. FCM -----> Internet ----> IP core of mobile operator - PGW - SGW/MME - eNodeB - smartphone (assuming 4G). If your smartphone is connected to WIFI then we have Google FCM -----> Internet ------> ISP IP core ---------> GPON OLT (assuming fibre to the home) ------>GPON ONT at your home ------> router at your home ---(NAT Public to Private IP)------- smartphone connected to WIFI.And if you need to know how media is conveyed between camera and client then read my explanation at https://community.reolink.com/topic/87/how-does-the-reolink-uid-actually-work/2?post_id=22657&_=1739217026299Hope that now you have a clear picture of how things work.
