Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Even though my Wi-Fi doorbell is literally 1 wall/floor away from my Home Hub Pro, it only gets 2-bars on the 5 GHz signal meter. With sporadic disconnects several times a day, I finally decided to switch it to 2.4 GHz.I went into the app, to the camera's Wi-Fi settings and switched it to 2.4 GHz. The app did not ask me for a network name or password. I assume because the camera is connected to the Home Hub Pro's 5 GHz radio, it SHOULD know to switch it to the HHP's 2.4 GHz radio.Well, the camera did not want to reconnect. Rebooted the camera and the HHP, no dice. So I ultimately had to factory reset the doorbell and connect it to the HHP's 2.4 GHz during the initial setup. Good new is, it's showing 4 bars on the signal now.So it makes me wonder if there is a firmware bug since it did not automatically switch from the HHP's 5 GHz to 2.4 GHz nor did it ask me for new network SSID/password when switching. Hmmm.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!