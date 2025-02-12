Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Separate schedules for Doorbell 'Ring' (press) and motion alarms for Home Hub . And also separate schedules for Doorbell 'Ring' (press) and motion alarms for Doorbell push notifications. We need the ability to have doorbell (press) chimes & notifications 24 x 7 but the flexibility to restrict movement detection alarms & notifications to more restricted hours (like overnight).Refer https://community.reolink.com/topic/15584/doorbell-wifi-battery-flaw for more details
@user_901203979997352_901203979997352 Submit your request to support on support @ reolink . ComI did ask for flexible schedulers on various functions.
@user_901203979997352_901203979997352 I agree. A doorbell 'ring' event and motion events need to have the ability to have separate schedules for BOTH Home Hub notifications and push notifications. I also would like to have 'ring' notifications 24x7 with only motion events triggering in the evening hours.The more people that add comments to this thread showing interest, the better the chances that Reolink will implement the change.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!