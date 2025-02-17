Reolink updates
I've got long screws included in the package but it seems that it is not the right screws
@reolink-system_824158258282663 That is a VERY broad question. Your installation specifics will dictate what screws to use. Camera to D20? Which camera? D20 to wall? If the ones that came with it are simply too long, take one to a hardware store and ask them if they carry a shorter one.
I had assumed that screws packaged with the junction box are used to secure the junction box to the building and the screws included with the camera would be used to secure the camera to the junction box. It appears to be designed to accept MANY different camera models (the letters A, B, C... etc. should "line up" with the mounting holes in different cameras).
