If you are curious about the whole "local LAN network" concept with the Reolink Home Hub. We would like to share a few insights and open up a discussion on the pros and cons of this setup—particularly around how it affects camera performance and network reliability.
Essentially, the Reolink Home Hub creates its own local LAN network that connects your security cameras. The cool part? You don’t need the internet for the cameras to function properly. The cameras stay connected to the hub and keep recording locally, with footage saved directly to the hub or on local storage.
Based on the information above and your past experience, do you think relying on a local network for security cameras makes a noticeable difference in performance or reliability? For those of you using the Reolink Home Hub already, what are your thoughts on the LAN Access feature? Any surprises or things you didn’t expect?Credit to salvo_nomad_by_fate_
@reolink-oskar Hello,I have wifi cameras with their own SD card to watch my house and now I have the Home Hub.I do not understand why a local LAN Network is better for the points you mentionned in my case.Or I do not understand what you mean exactly by "local LAN network". Or you are speaking about the private wifi ? (that I do not use)Internet independence : I say to myself that it would be poor chance if I have an internet lost connection and at same time someone visiting my house... In this case however, the HH could not alert me too if I am away. Network efficiency : as some cameras are far from the room where I have my devices, cameras are connected to wifi extenders. So I disabled HH wifi. In case I had not, it is another wifi at home. I do not see why it would be more efficient except if home wifi is crowded... Maybe for some people, right.Privacy Benefits : I have no video on the cloud but as there is a feature to crypt data, it would be interesting for some people. But not related to "local LAN network', only a HH feature.Currently, Home Hub allow me to have a centralized storage. I hope it would be a relief as several times I had a camera that the SD card get out. So I have to take my ladder, insert again the card, then format...One day I hope the application will use the Hub to manage efficiently one schedule for all and one notifications configuration for all. One day...
