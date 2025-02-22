Reolink updates
Yesterday I received my new replacement camera because the first one didn't work properly. I got this one all set up and it seemed to be fine, until it didn't. I wanted to test the two way speaking on the camera so I went outside in front of the camera so my wife could talk to me but the camera didn't detect me. I looked on my phone and it was disconnected again. This also happened earlier this morning when I was setting it all up. Any ideas why it would keep disconnecting? The sim card is for the same company that our cell phones work on.
