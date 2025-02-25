Reolink updates
E1 Pro and RCL-811a cameras Clear stream keeps changing from 3840x2160 to 2560x1440the clear stream of my E1 Outdoor SE pro and RCL-811a cameras keep changing back to 2560x1440 resolution. I keep changing back to highest resolution (3860x2160), but for some strange reason it keeps reverting to 2560x1440 after a while.both cameras run the latest firmware available for the model.
@jfcouture007_645096358552133 the only thing I can think of is perhaps network issues. Are you seeing this in the "Streams" setting in the cameras? Odd that it is happening to two different cameras. Do you have other camers?
@jfcouture007_645096358552133 I assume that after you change the settings you click on SAVE.Just a test. After you do the change and save, try to reboot the camera. Check that the resolution didn't change.
