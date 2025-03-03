Reolink updates
While reading a few other topics I saw that it may be possible to view my cameras via my roku. I'd like to try this but I have a few questions first. I use an NVR to connect all my IP cameras by the way so I don't know if this will even work.It appears as though what you need to do is to install the IP Camera Viewer app on the roku. Then you have to go into your NVR and enable ONVIF. However when I do that it gives me a warning message that traffic via ONVIF is not encrypted and therefore dangerous and should be limited to your home LAN. So here are the questions.
Has anyone gotten this to work? Would I be able to see my NVR and all attached cameras?
@reocam_448003255267488 I read that it is possible to view it on Roku TV using the camera IP viewer pro. From the reolink application you need to enable ONVIF/RTSP.There is no security issue to use ONVIF. Most of the third party applications like Home Assistance, BI, they all require ONVIF to communicate and stream from the Reolink Cams.
