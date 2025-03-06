Reolink updates
Hello, I have some doubts regarding the 3 products listed in the title. On the comparison made on the website I see: 1) Home hub pro is supporting max. 12 wired cameras, does this means that eventual other 12 should be mandatorily by Wifi? I l always prefer PoE cameras as the connection is much more stable. I don't understand what difference it could make to the device, if it is handling 24 channels, wether if they are wired cameras or not. 2) Why is it indicated that Home Hub pro does not support the cams with person/vehicle/pet detection? It looks strange to me, might be a mistake? 3) Why is the video playback and backup indicated as "not" in the home hub pro? Maybe because it is replaced by the "smart playback/event history" tab? And, as a last minor comment, I'm not honestly understanding why the cost of the RLN36 is so low compared to the RLN16-410, given the fact that it is handling much more channels... Maybe it has an older hardware like CPU etc? Thank you very much! Best regards
@davideotto No hard drive or POE. is the gist.I prefer the RLN36 over the Home Hub cuz you can add 3rd party cams to it per ONVIF or RTSP. When you add cams to the Home Hub the Cams GUI gets locked.
@davideotto if you plan to buy POE cams (best cams) then opt for the RLN36. This is cheap compared to the others because it is not equipped with any HDD. However, this NVR has the max storage capacity of up to 48TB. Moreover there are 8 alarms In and 4 Alarms Out ports which allow you to connect external devices such as sensors or trigger devices such an external alarm. The Home Hub Pro (HHP) allows the connection of 12 plug in (POE or dc powered WIFI) cams and 12 battery operated cams. Videos are stored both on the SD installed in each camera and on the HHP. You can play it either from HHP or SD. Note that AI detection is done at the camera side and you can play all the videos on HHP. With recent fw upgrades Reolink NVR RLN 8 and 16 have a hybrid switch added. In case of RLN36 there is no POE port and so you need to have an independent POE switch. Personally I wouldn't use the hybrid for the other model since when the NVR is down then one cannot connect to the cameras. To achieve more flexibility, customers use to integrate the NVR with the Home Assistance.
