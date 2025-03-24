Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Today, we’re here to introduce a key feature of the Reolink Altas PT and Altas PT Ultra: Pre-Motion Recording. This functionality ensures critical moments are captured before motion is detected, providing a more comprehensive view of events. Below is a guide to how it works and how to configure it.What Is Pre-Motion Recording?Reolink’s Pre-Motion Recording starts capturing footage 10 seconds before motion is detected, addressing potential delays in traditional motion-triggered recording. This ensures the full context of an event is recorded, even if environmental factors (e.g., PIR sensor limitations) delay detection.Key Details:
Configuration GuideSetup via the Reolink App:
Use Cases for Pre-Recording
Notes for Argus PT Ultra UsersThis model supports three frame rate modes:
Note: During live viewing or triggered alerts, the frame rate defaults to Stream Mode.If you have any further questions or need additional assistance, please contact Reolink Support.
@reolink-oskar I have the Argus PT Ultra and there is no pre-recording. It is runing fw 3492.
@reolink-oskar I have the Argus PT Ultra Motion-Tracking version with FW 3.0.0.4486_24122645 and there is no pre-recording option.Out of curiosity, does it work the same as it does on the Altas?... the camera does not go into standby?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!