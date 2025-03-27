Reolink updates
We’re excited to announce a new firmware update for both Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi and PoE models! This update brings several highly requested features and improvements to enhance your security experience. Let’s dive in:HDR Support with Optimized Image QualityEnjoy clearer, more balanced footage in challenging lighting conditions! The new HDR function ensures brighter shadows and more detailed highlights, even in high-contrast environments.Conversation Recording & Video DeletionNow you can record important conversations directly via your doorbell (local storage required). Plus, manage your footage easily with the new video deletion function.AI Animal DetectionOur upgraded AI detection now recognizes animals! Reduce false alerts and focus on what matters most—whether it’s your furry friend or unexpected wildlife.App Compatibility UpdateFor the best experience, we recommend updating your Reolink App to v4.52 or later. This ensures full compatibility with the new firmware features.Download the latest firmware here: Reolink Download CenterLet us know how the update works for you! Have questions or run into issues? Drop a comment below or contact our 24/5 support team.
@reolink-oskar But why the changelog is missing from the download center?
@reolink-oskar installed the firmware 2 days ago becaus was having trouble with clear image. The image dit not clear so that is not a solution for me. I am noticing that the detection is much more nervous. When the sun comes up i do get multiple notifications during 2 minutes. And the same when it gets dark in the evening. I do have night vision with infrared off since there is a light right in front of the camera in the street to avoid these notifications and this worked proppely intik the upgrade. detection on light shimmer from bicycles wich run by gives the same notifications where this was not before the upgrade.
