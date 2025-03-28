Reolink updates
HiThe email account is working in Thunderbird with same settings and same password.This is not an App Password.It's normal SMTP/TLS Login, I not use GmailIs there a log file with more info than this?Model E Series E340. Latest Firmware (v3.1.0.3382_2404178058)Thanks
@celina_867750978158811 Try with port = 465 (implicit TLS/SSL). Maybe Reolink cams won't send the STARTTLS. I am not home and so I cannot confirm this.
@celina_867750978158811 your SMTP server address is incomplete. It is missing the host. Try using mail<dot>disroot<dot>org for the SMTP server address.
