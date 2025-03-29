Reolink updates
I have LRN16-410 with 4 cameras and i enabled the feature Hybridge mode to operate with Google Home but it doesn't work. On the reolink app i can see all the cameras under the NVR correctly while i can't access individually on each camera because it sais that the password is not correct. The IP assigned on each camera is 192.168.0.x while i read it should be something like 172.x.x.xWhat i' am doing wrong?
@denverbenve73 unfortunately, you will have to factory reset the cameras and follow these steps...1) Remove all the cameras from the NVR settings.2) Reset all the cameras.3) Setup the cameras as stand alone (this will allow to to create your own camera passwords).4) Add your cameras to Google Home.5) Add your cameras to the NVR.When you configure the cameras first in the NVR, the NVR sets a private password for each camera. That is why you can not add them to Google Home. By configuring the cameras a standalone first, YOU set the password.
@chopstix thanks for your precious reply, sorry but i can reply once a day due to the regulation.I was able to configure the cameras and Google Home.At this point can i connect all the cameras directly to the NVR or only the NVR to the router?
