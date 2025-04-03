Reolink updates
We’re excited to announce that Reolink App v4.53.0 is now available for download! This update brings a host of improvements and new features to enhance your security experience. Let’s dive into the highlights:Reolink SIM Card Plan Enhanced
Email Push Optimized
Reolink Home Hub Experience Enhanced
Reolink Altas PT Ultra: Playback Experience Improved, Pre-recording & Recording Upgrades
Reolink Battery Doorbell Experience Enhanced
Other Feature Upgrades
How to Update: Head to the App Store or Google Play to download the latest version. Your feedback drives our innovation—try the new features and let us know what you think!P.S. Need help? Visit our Support Center or join the discussion here!
