Hello,I'm relatively new to Reolink, still... I bought a battery doorbell (by the gate, with no wires available), that connects to my WiFi, and a Chime. The aim is to connect to Home Assistant so that it displays on our panel by the front door.I then tried to connect it to Home Assistant, but failed... and was informed by Reolink support that I needed to buy a Home Hub to connect to HA.So I bought a Home Hub. I have set this up, and added my doorbell, but I have two issues, that I suspect are related.
I need the Chime connected, so we can hear the doorbell in two locations of the house.Any ideas? I hadn't expected connection to be so difficult.Thanks!
@walders I am not aware that the battery door requires a Home Hub. I have a PoE doorbell and it does not. When you initially setup your doorbell as standalone on your own Wi-Fi network, what are the details that led to to contact support? Did you follow the correct steps in the Reolink app?Let's assume you need to use the Home Hub... If the Home Hub's Wi-Fi is not strong enough to reach your gate (you mentioned extender), you use your home's exiting Wi-Fi instead. To do do, setup your camera as a standalone first and then import it in to Home Hub. From there, you add the Home Hub to Google, not the individual camera.I can tell you that my experience with Google Home integration with these cameras is dismal. Whether I use standalone cameras or Home Hub Pro connected cameras, I get about 8 seconds of video latency to my Google display. It is useless to the point I have abandoned it. Reolink support has stated that the issue is with my connectivity to the Google servers and there is noting they can do to help me. The camera streams to the Reolink servers, then the Google servers stream it from Reolink, then to your Google display.
@walders Re: point 2. Reolink are aware of this and stated that they shall provide a fix in a fw upgrade of the Home Hub. So for the time being leave it as standalone.
