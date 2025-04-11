Reolink updates
The game of passing the support practice from one agent to another is old. What do you think, that I am here wasting time and continuing to write the same things, to another agent for a long time? If you think this you are really crazy! I have given the information for a long time and therefore you just have to solve it, and all the stupid information you ask for has already been given and the tests you list are useless and non-resolving tests. If it were not as I say I would not have solved by rolling back the firmware on both the e1 zoom and the rlc-511wa. The problem of the low wifi signal low bar is present on both the android app and on ios and on windows client and concerns both RLC-511WA and TRACKMIX WIFI. Tell your incompetent firmware developers to carry out tests before releasing the firmware and if I notice that with the router 6 meters away from the camera (router with 5 antennas) the wifi signal is low, all the more reason engineers and developers should notice it, who instead apparently do their job superficially. They are therefore truly incompetent. I have already written all these things and if you had read below (previous emails) you would have found this information, but even those who work in technical support work very, very badly! The Crying Sound Detection and Privacy Mode functions are not included in the windows client. Well, that is also old and to modernise it, it is not enough to change the logo, but it should be renewed and integrated with new functions. take a look at the competition, you could learn something and above all not to lose your customers. ##- Digita la risposta sopra questa riga -##Your request has been updated. To add additional comments, reply to this email: Reolink 11 apr 2025, 16:22 GMT+8 Dear Marco, Thank you for your detailed feedback and for your continued use of Reolink products. My name is Arielle, and I’m a Senior Technical Support Specialist here at Reolink. I’ve carefully reviewed your concerns and would like to personally address each of them to ensure your voice is heard clearly and constructively. Below, I would like to address the issues with you one by one. 1. Push Notification Sound Issue We understand your frustration regarding the push notification sound playing through the earpiece speaker instead of the loudspeaker. At this time, we have not received widespread reports of this issue, which is why we’d like to investigate your case further. To help us better understand and reproduce the problem, could you please provide the following:· The model of your phone· The operating system version (e.g., Android 13 / iOS 17.4)· The version of the Reolink App you are currently using, refer to How to Find out the Version of Reolink AppAdditionally, please double-check the app permissions for Reolink in your phone settings (especially for notifications and sound output). If possible, a short video demonstrating the issue would be extremely helpful for our technical analysis. Once we have this information, we will attempt to reproduce the issue in our lab environment and escalate as needed. 2. WiFi Signal Strength Concerns Regarding the low WiFi signal bars shown on your cameras, we’d like to understand exactly what you're observing. Could you clarify the following:· Do you mean the signal displayed in the app appears low, or have you confirmed actual network performance issues (e.g., lag, disconnection)?· Is the low signal indication present in both the mobile app and the Windows client?· What is the model of the PC you are using, and what version of the Reolink Client is installed? Refer to How to Find out the Version of Reolink Client (New Client)This will help us determine whether the issue is a UI display inconsistency, a signal interpretation error, or a real connectivity issue. 3. Crying Sound Detection & Privacy Mode on Windows Client You are absolutely correct that Crying Sound Detection and Privacy Mode are not currently available on the Reolink Windows client. At present, these features are supported only in the mobile app, and we acknowledge the gap in feature parity. We’ve already forwarded your feedback to our R&D team and will advocate internally to ensure better cross-platform consistency in future updates. Lastly, I sincerely apologize for the repetitive and impersonal responses you've received so far. That’s not the level of support we aim to deliver, and I understand how frustrating it must feel. Please rest assured that your case is now being handled at a senior level, and we are committed to taking it seriously moving forward. Marco, thank you again for your persistence and for holding us to a higher standard. Your feedback helps us improve—not only our products but also the way we support our users. Looking forward to your response so we can continue working on this together. Best Regards, Reolink Support Team– Arielle Marco 9 apr 2025, 16:43 GMT+8 I'm starting to ask myself some serious questions? Can you read? Do you have vision problems? Or on your own initiative you only answer what you want, and in this case it would be serious, because you would only demonstrate that you are not very smart, but above all not intelligent. You always mention the senior support team, but then they do nothing, they are the usual excuses and you only make fun of customers as always. Instead of receiving avalanches, tons of complaints, have the managers read them so instead of having inexperienced and underpaid people develop software and firmware for little money, have those who know how to do it and pay them. The results will not be lacking, rest assured. Furthermore, these problems exist because the releases are released without even testing them as they should be. You don't even mention the Windows client. And you do the same with the track mix wifi I mentioned both with the hardware series and the software version which also has low wifi signal problems for a long time. That one also has many problems, it is old and should be renewed, but above all it is not updated to support the new features recently inserted in some cameras. This obsessive display of kindness to pretend to care about customers does not impress me. In fact, Reolink customers now know very well that you are making fun of them and they are tired. And I have heard many say, as soon as I buy them I will return them or I will never buy Reolink again. Losing customers is a moment, you know?
