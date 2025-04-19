Reolink updates
I was browsing Amazon and stumbled across this. Looks like a viable add-on for an Argus PT install to help reduce direct water/snow contact.I can not post a direct link, but you can visit Amazon and search for B0F1TMHHXJ
@chopstix I did mine from Aluminium sheet. But its quite good. Love doing it myself. However, as a test I left one of the Argus PT Ultra without any protection. So it will face strong wind (up to force 7), torrential rain, direct sun with temp up to 40 deg C, dust, humidity up to 90%. So far no issue.
