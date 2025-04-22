Reolink updates
Dear all,Would it be possible to add a new function to the app to program the sensitivity of the PIR sensor according to a schedule? Eg. 70 from 10AM to 18PM and 100 from 18PM to 10AM?This would be super useful since I find myself manually adjusting it every day. I am using a Reolink go ranger PTThanks so much in advance!
