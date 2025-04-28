Reolink updates
How to Geek just dropped an article detailing Reolink's new partnership with Home Assistant under the "Works With Home Assistant" program. This is huge for anyone prioritizing local control, privacy, and offline functionality in their smart home setups.Key highlights:
What do you think?
P.S. Shoutout to Home Assistant community dev @StarkillerOG for helping build this integration!
@reolink-oskar This is what the customers want to have. More ease of integration. That's why we tell you to listen to your esteem customers who have more experience. Thanks to StarkillerOG who did a good job. I met him at Reddit.
