Im coming from another video platform, the mobile app give me a stream of all the detection alerts, you click on them, it opens and plays and you can see other alerts for that camera for the day.. pretty simple, makes it usable to see alerts and clear them (they have a read/unread status)I setup my reolink tonight, with a NVR, I have the alerts triggering for people on my phone, but In the app, I don't seem to see anywhere where all camera alerts are, do I really have to click into each camera and go to playback and try to find the alert ? hopefully I am missing something here, or this is all going to be sent back.
@kiwi-racer_822219571581076 I use the Home Hub Pro and in the app I can click on Event History and then I can click on each one to view the captured video. I can only assume that the NVR would behave the same way.
