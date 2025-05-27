Reolink updates
I'm having a similar problem as in this post listed below. https://community.reolink.com/topic/8881/wifi-doorbell-camera-lost-connection-until-motion-detectedThe camera works all day with no issues, then starts to have long duration drop connections during the night. I've checked to see if I could find anything that would cause this. The camera connects 5Ghz and since its working great during the day I don't think it's an Wifi distance issue. I don't see any power saving mode to disable. It's using the latest firmware. I have noted that when it stops working the default gateway for the camera is 0.0.0.0, its IP address and network mask is correct. Until I get this fixed, I'm open to vampire attacks . Has anyone else seen this before, thanks in advance?
@user_954875024576700_954875024576700 Just for a test can you connect it to 2.4G?
