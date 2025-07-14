Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
@reolink-alyson Hopefully its the POE version of the elite?!?
@kimchigun On their website (https://reolink.com/product/elite-floodlight-wifi/?srsltid=AfmBOor68-R7iD-whN5q-2DVUGbrnQm0KeDnXhcKAsvblYwKd3NrQGat) we see the WIFI version. It makes sense to have the POE+ (>20W) version.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!