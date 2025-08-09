Reolink Updates
I've got a number of E1 Outdoors, and E1 pro.The official Reolink Plugin for Home assistant is telling me that they all have updates, and I can see the updates on the website so they do exist, but when I log into the phone app, it tells me that there are no available updates and that I'm using the latest firmware version.For example, on the E1 Pro the plugin saysInstalled version v3.1.0.3149_2401092478Latest version v3.1.0.5112_2507081475I've put the first changed digit in bold.I'd rather do things through the app, has anyone else experienced problems it not seeing updates to firmware before?
@user_782828081017023_782828081017023 a lot of updates will not show in the app as it is for you. Best thing to do is email support, provide the UID number and they will push the update out for battery cams, or email the firmware for POE/Powered cams. I check with support every few months for each cam because of this. Maybe, just maybe one date the update function in the app will work correctly.Also some camera models have a varity of hardware versions and different firmware will apply for each hardware version
@user_782828081017023_782828081017023 They use different repositories and the one used by cameras is never populated by any fw unless they want to push it. We have been asking for this for quite some time and should be available for all their products. Every 3 months I email support to check whether there is any newer fw for battery operated cams. And on the website we want a history of the fw added rather to check one by one. This is very basic.
