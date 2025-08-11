Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As you all know for Mac users the software has been a nightmare. My issue I reached out to customer service so many times.. and the result was just to use the older software that worked.. zero help from Customer Service.. Here is a link to fix from the Reddit post and huge props to the guy that helped me out https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1hy7ngx/mac_reolink_app_for_apple_silicon/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_buttonThe issue is the download paths. On one Mac it was my fault because I changed external hard drives. I had a bunch other Macs after the new update the download paths were legit all missingHere is the proof it was not working https://youtu.be/XP1B2jHn_W4?si=vvh7P4JMVaTSkTLcafter I corrected the download paths it works now. https://youtu.be/16srPENU4aY?si=YDr3hIA_DfCeNf1m
@issom They should have sorted it out at program level. At Reddit you find experienced members who are very helpful. I am there too :). Thanks to share it here.
@issom I have been following up with support and have been advised a new Mac client is being released soon. That being said with all the bugs being introduced into the PC client, hopefully this is still a good thing...
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!