Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
While using the most resent version of ReoLink 8.19.6 and was in the thinking that would have resolve the issue ... well nope same situation byebye CPU cycleWindows 11 up to date32 Gig Memi7Laptop LenovoI'm trying to find out what is causing this issue , the fix is to shut it down and restart ... It goes eating up my CPU Cycle @ randomly sittuation i could 15 minutes or even 6 hours then there goes my CPU CyclesLucky My synology is my main recording @ work and @ home I take Blue Iris , here both no issues ans super great quality not to say AMAZING love Reolink Hardware , oh the door camera is soso has it not recording before the initiale trigger and it's plug in, I will be moving away from the Reolink Home Hub and moving to my BlueIris
@user_778919091228870_778919091228870 For CPUs with embedded GPUs, I noticed that using hardware acceleration option will cause CPU overload. I simply turned off hardware acceleration and my CPU usage remains low.
@reuven-goldenberg_36887769641 Correct.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!