Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
As the title says, I am looking for suggestions, if even possible, to work around UDP blocking on a firewall. Internet is via a 4G hot spot and the USP blocks UDP--they have already denied the request to allow it. I want to avoid adding a VPN device in the mix. Any thoughts?
@chopstix Can you give us more deets on the end goal? Why are you doing or needing this?Not trying to be nosey, but this will give me a broader sense of what's is at play.Thanks,KG!
@kimchigun Can't get remote viewing to work from the Reolink client. I suspect the UDP blocking by the ISP is preventing the NVR from connecting to the Reolink servers.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!