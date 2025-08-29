Reolink Updates
Automatic update installed 8.19.7 and now I cannot download files from the playback section of the E1zoom.On the previous version, I could select all and start the download. About 10-20 in, the download would freeze and the app would crash.
@user_827561404055684_827561404055684 report the issue to the support(at)reolink.com emailYou can also try uninstalling the client and reinstalling it. I dont have access to the Mac client but likely you wouldnt be the other one with this problem so best to report it so it gets fixed.
