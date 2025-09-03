Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a Reolink NVR at my home and can access it with the app. If I go to another location where I am using a Starlink router, the app will not connect. Any idea what the problem is?
@digitalocoee_474302894997736 So you are able to connect from any external network other than those where a Starlink router is used. But there are lots of customers using Starlink satellite and have no issues. Did you try to connect using your notebook?
The app can access the NVR remotely (from networks other than the local network that the NVR is connected to), but cannot access from a network connected via Starlink?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!