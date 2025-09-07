Reolink Updates
The RLC-820A is set for Clear resolution of 3840x2160 but downloading from the android app or PC Client result in resolution of 640x360.Also the same problem occurs with snapshot. Snapshot resolution is 640x360.Searched but did not find anything that indicated you can download in full resolution.Wondering if anyone else has ever download full resolution on a RLC-820A.Looking for suggestion before I return it.
@user_927173234393250_927173234393250 In the download section there is an option to download in either Clear or Fluent. There should be a drop down box in the PC client.
Both the Windows Client and the Android app have an option to set Download to Clear or Fluent. (If this stupid software allowed users to upload screen shots I would do so - sigh)I have asked Reolink about access to the actual "full resolution" image (i.e. the RAW image) Reolink confirmed that there is no method for users to gain access to the actual full resolution image.Rather, like many smartphone cameras, the camera hardware module that is included in Reolink cameras produces single images as JPEG compressions and video streams as H.264 or H.265 compressed streams. It would be wildly impractical to stream a full resolution picture.
@crimp-on_62210811129 Nobody updates this site anymore!!! How many times I wrote the reply and whenever I click on submit I get an error and the only way is to get out of the site............and then I won't enter :). Time is precious for everyone.
