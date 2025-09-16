Reolink Updates
I am about just rip out everything Reolink and never recommend it to anyone again. I mean the most BASIC elements are either missing, broken, or removed after a botched firmware update. The latest: the Windows client app has ZERO functionality to save the camera layout. Nope. Imagine spending the time placing 16 cameras in an order to make logical sense EVERY TIME THE APP IS STARTED or EVERY TIME YOU SWITCH LAYOUTS. What an absolute garbage experience. And when I submitted a support request / feature request for this, they start with the same process having NOTHING TO DO with what I am saying. HOW BASIC is a save layout function????????????????????????????????????
