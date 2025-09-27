Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have lost a good chunk of my cam display (P334), pretty sure this happened when I set up a PC used for recording.https://ibb.co/7J4WqZrxhttps://ibb.co/W4FDXfh0The first image is what it looked like when I first set up the camera, the second pic is what I get on all devices now - Android phone/tablet, and Win PC. Can't find any settings in the app or PC app to correct it, unless I've overlooked something
@zackster Really weird... Have you tried a reboot? Then a factory default?
@zackster Check that you didn't change any setting in streams resolution. Do as my friend told you a reboot from the application. If this doesn't help do a restore.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!