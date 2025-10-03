Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Not exactly thrilled with the product refresh from Nest and would m like to get more functionality out of my security system.Problem is, Reolink has so many options I'm a bit overwhelmed on what I would actually want/need to buy. What I'm after here is:
So, for those who have Reolink and know their IT landscape, what hardware route is best for me to explore here?
@infected_1001635108659405
You will need a NVR. They have 3 models.
Its local storage. They do have cloud storage for the 4G cameras.
They have this
They have POE and Direct Connected Flood Light Cams
They have 180 cams also with flood lights. They do have PTZ cams, I would recommend to look at the TrackMix
They have 4k and 2k cams.
They do have solar power cams and direct powered cams
They do sell wifi cams. I hope you have wireless backhaul bridges in place? Point to Multi Point links. If not, go look at Ubiquiti UISP Airmax product line.
Going on around the farm? or your home?
Problem is, Reolink has so many options I'm a bit overwhelmed on what I would actually want/need to buy. Speed Stars
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!