Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I need to cover two outdoor multi sport areas and originally was thinking to put bullet cameras because it is to he wall mounted. But given the risk of possibly being struck by football I think bullet camera may not be a good option. And was thinking about dome camera but am I correct in understanding that the dome camera can only be mounted on horizontal surface like ceiling or using a special L angle bracket?
@ahmed24_792373287792775 Normally they are meant to be mounted to the ceiling. But there are some like the RLC820A which can be mounted on a vertical wall and then you can rotate it.However, there are mountings like which allow you to mount dome cameras.
@joseph_1979 I have two RLC-1224A dome cameras mounted to a wall. Works fine.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!