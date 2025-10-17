Reolink Updates
I’m planning to install a 16 channel Reolink NVR with the 4TB drive. All the Reolink camera I’m looking at getting all have sd card support. i will be configuring the NVR for 24/7 recording. But my question is does putting an SD card in the cameras in any way help improve performance? Or is SD card redundant if using NVR to record 24/7?also, since I’m going to configure it to record 24/7 will it also be able to tag along the timeline the types of motion it detects? Like person seen etc?
@ahmed24_792373287792775 What I do is... Configure motion/AI recording to the SD card and then 24/7 recording to the NVR.We mostly use the sd card recording for quick referencing. But it doesnt improve any performance.
@ahmed24_792373287792775 We normally store recordings based on events trigger on SD and 24x7 on NVR/HHP. So first set the event recording on SD and then connect them to the NVR and set 24x7.Should sometime happens to the NVR you still have recordings on the SD.
