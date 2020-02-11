Reolink Year in Review 2023
When I first got the Argus Pro about a week or so ago, it set up perfectly well as instructed. My router offers a combined 5/2.4 SSID but the camera seemed to find the connection it wanted anyway. Then after a few days I decided to move the DHCP range on my router to allow more room for devices with static IPs. Gradually all the DHCP devices that had addresses under x.x.x.100 lost their lease and their connection and reconnected with a higher IP. But the Reolink camera never reconnected. I thought ok it's just a little battery thing I will simply reset it and start over from the beginning. But now, it has failed to connect to router every time I try. This is what I have tried:Factory reset.Leaving battery disconnected overnight.Disabling 5Ghz bandManually setting wifi channel to 1Holding phone right next to camera.Holding camera right next to router.Restarting routerTrying a different wifi routerRestarting phoneAnd repeating everything.Does this camera have a limit where it can only have an IP address below x.x.x.100 ? That's the only thing left to try and I would really prefer not to.
Yes, the Argus camera should have got a new IP address by itself.The Reolink battery cameras connect to 2.4G WiFi because that is the only radio in them. When I set up my (first generation) Argus cameras, the setup process had me enter the WiFi name (SSID) and pa*sword in my smartphone app and then point the camera at the code that appeared. There is no need to fool around with the router 5G channel, changing channels, etc. Once the camera learns the SSID and pa*sword from the app, it looks at the available WiFi networks, picks the one with that SSID, and connects.Can you relate what happened at each step of the camera factory reset and setup?
With every single retry, with all the variable situations as listed above, the setup proceeded, with QR scans successful, until "Connecting to router" which repeated every few seconds for about 4 or 5 times until "Connection to router failed". With the factory resets, the very first time I got a voice warning that I was about to reset the device, and when after some time I let go of the reset paperclip, the voice said "Open the reolink app and set up camera" or whatever the exact words are. Future attempts to factory reset were met with no acknowledgement just the voice keep on telling me to open the reolink app and set up camera. The only times it stopped saying that was between scanning the camera's QR and deciding it couldn't connect. In between I had the little beeps and the voice telling me the scans were successful
I would have to climb a ladder to reset either of my Argus cameras, and I cannot remember (so long ago).Is the Argus setup one of those screens where the pa*sword is shown only as "dots" and not the actual letters?I have this vague memory of my pudgy fingers entering characters that I did not intend to enter and being very frustrated. I might have even had a period in the pa*sword and my phone would "autocorrect" and add a space.
Eventually I had to factory reset my router and that solved the problem. Hub One. No way of clearing out reserved IPs other than a complete reset
I could not connect using my phone app. I had to factory reset the device and use the desktop version to get it to connect again after multiple resets and attempts as well. And mine was working fine for a couple years prior to that.
@ssmeise_533987170722005 Reset is the best option. Still cannot figure out why it was not possible to connect via the Android/IoS client. Win client uses the same communication protocol? Have you restarted the smartphone? Have you upgraded the client?
