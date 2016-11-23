Reolink updates
Can the Reolink NVR be setup to record continuously at one resolution, and change that recording resolution based on a motion event? OR .. Can it record the substream continuously and then record the main stream on a motion event?Also,Can you set different retention policies on recording types. IE - Keep motion flagged events longer than continuous recordings?Just trying to think of ways to limit storage space, but yet not rely 100% on motion based recording...Thanks,Bryan
Hi bryancx94It is not available to record continuously at one resolution and record motion at another so far.And I understand your request, but to save storage, there are 4 ways currently:1, lower encode bitrate of main stream;2, schedule your recording - record only when it is important and necessary for you.;3, enable overwrite - replace oldest recordings in NVR by putting new new ones over it;4, use eSATA on NVR to add an HDD (4TB maximum) for more storage space.
5 years later. Just want to follow up on this feature and if it is now available. Is it possible to record the substream continuously and then record the main stream on a motion event?
@erik-swedlund_514466126737601 The SD card will record the video for mainstream and sub-stream at the same time. We can't set the different resolutions for continuous video and alarm video separately now. Thank you for your feedback.
@reolink-fiona Thanks for the reply Fiona. I guess this also applies to the NVR then?
I'm coming from BlueIris and have the same question. Can the Reolink NVR or internal SD card use sub-stream for continuous recording and on motion switch to main stream? I'm currently using a CX810 but willing to purchase another Reolink camera if it includes that feature.
@user_944692484972680_944692484972680 They record both the fluent and clear streams simultaneously. You shall have two files for each recording.
