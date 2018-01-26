Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I thought I read in one of the user manuals on the site that you can have more than 8 cameras and be able to remote view all of those cameras but only record a maximum of 8. is that true?Example: I can have 12 cameras added to the NVR, but I can only record 8. I can view remotely all 12 though.
Be nice to know if this is true or not.
It is true. I have 9 Reolink cameras. I can view all nine on my app on my phone, but the 8 Channel NVR only records 8 of them.
Thank You, I'll buy a few more.(other people reading, you will need a separate poe hub)
That because there only 8 channels can be assigned. If you want to connect more than 8 cameras to the NVR, you need to purchase 16-channel NVR on our website. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to you. Thank you for your understanding.
Is there a software upgrade key available? other than the actual POE ports required, its all just software, correct?
Hi, sorry that since the NVR only has 8 ports, it can support at most 8 cameras. This couldn't be achieved by software upgrading. Thanks for your kind patience and understanding.
@a2zI must admit, I am a little confused after reading this thread... I already have 8 x PoE cameras connected to my 8Ch NVRHow would I connect an additional PoE camera without disconnecting one of my existing cameras?I would be happy for the additional camera to be 'view only'Wireless wouldn't be any good for the intended location - too unreliable
with a POE+ switch...I am able to see all my 4K/5MP cams, I can also see all 13 of my wireless cams on my computer using the Windows reolink client. Will be disconnecting the wireless one's soon, the 4K/5MP are awesome!
I understand that there are only 8 ports. If I wanted more than 8, I'd just use a poe+ switch. Seems like a missed business opportunity for you all. I'd be willing to pay more than the 80$ you charge between the 8 and 16 port product. Charge 100$ or so to allow all 16 channels to be recorded.
8 IP cameras + Wifi Cameras
