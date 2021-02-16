Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Are there any plans to open up port 22 access for ssh/sftp/scp?I see that there is an option to set up an ftp client on the NVR to copy to an ftp server but I would rather there be a more secure method, like ssh, to get access to the NVR so that I can secure copy files (scp or rsync) from the NVR to a different storage device (NAS, Linux file server, etc.).If there is a way to make a feature request, this is something I would like to request.
Sorry to tell you that our NVR cannot support SFTP now. We really appreciate your suggestion, we will forward to our R&D team. They'll see whether we receive similar feedback and put it into the schedule. It will take time to evaluate the request and to implement it.You may subscribe our emails to get the news: https://reolink.us13.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=c0cb1c1b65426a6d9b3609705&id=a9bc53daec.
That's unfortunate. Hopefully, you will open port 22 for ssh in the near future as that is a more secure access.
Please rest assured that your suggestion has been forwarded to the R&D department and they will carefully discuss it to provide better products and services in the future.
Is there any update on opening port 22 in Reolink's NVRs
@gilberts-drive_493407928774801 This is not available now. If there is any update, we will let you know.
+1 for adding support SFTP (Secure Shell File Transfer Protocol) on port 22. This is a very common protocol used worldwide.Even if this was available in the NVRs to start.Thanks
Any update on this? I currently have my NVR connected to a UPS/Raspberry Pi setup and planning to implement some security measures but currently blocked because of this
+1 for this feature. I would love to be able to ssh into my NVR and execute a shut down script. This would be helpful when running on UPS battery.
Nobody uses FTP these days. Please update your firmware to support SFTP over ssh.
@bendavis78_717054647451814 I agree. FTPS is history now :). Hopefully they will upgrade to SFTP.
